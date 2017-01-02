× DPS: Reward increase for accused killer, child predator in San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas — The reward has increased for a man accused of several heinous crimes including murder and sexual assault of a child, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Freddie Alaniz, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after investigators said he stabbed a man during a fight in San Antonio in 2006. He was unable to make bail and subsequently fled, DPS officials said.

The victim later died as a result of his injuries, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Alaniz on the charge of murder in August 2006. Alaniz’s warrant for sexual assault of a child stems from a February 2006 arrest in Zavala County, DPS said.

Authorities are now offering $12,500 for information leading to his arrest.

The department said Alaniz is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 120 to 150 pounds. Officers said Alaniz has a tattoo of a dot on his left hand and a scar on his right eyebrow. Alaniz also had a broken nose in the past and was known to wear prescription glasses.

However, his appearance may have significantly changed, investigators said.

DPS officials said the above images show Alaniz in 2006 (left) and a digital age progression photo — developed by a Texas Ranger forensic artist — of how the fugitive is believed to look today.

Alaniz has ties to the town of La Pryor, Texas (Zavala County). His criminal history also includes assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.