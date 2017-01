× Firefighters: Heavy smoke, flames at Saltgrass in Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are working to subdue flames and heavy smoke at a restaurant in Conroe, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed.

Thick clouds of black smoke could be seen rising above the Saltgrass Steak House location off I-45, firefighters said.

No report of any injuries, as of yet.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire, the office said.