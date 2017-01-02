× Gary Kubiak officially steps down as Broncos’ head coach

DENVER — Less than a year after winning the Super Bowl, Gary Kubiak is leaving his position as Denver Broncos head coach.

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach,” Kubiak said in a statement released Monday morning. “I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.

Kubiak has had more than one health scare in his career. He missed Denver’s game on October 13 against the San Diego Chargers because of a complex migraine condition. When he was head coach of the Houston Texans, Kubiak suffered a transient ischemic attack — commonly known as a mini-stroke — when he collapsed during a game in 2013.

"I love to work and I love football, but the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me." – Gary Kubiak 📰 » https://t.co/RvJMoktQgj pic.twitter.com/KClLQePo9B — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2017

“I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos.”

Kubiak was 24-11 in his two seasons as Denver’s coach. He will address the media with Elway at 10 a.m. (noon ET) on Monday.

“When Gary informed me of his decision to step down as head coach, I was obviously saddened and disappointed,” Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. “But, I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him as well as his family.”

Last season, Kubiak led Denver to a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50 in February against the Carolina Panthers.

Following the win, however, the Broncos took a step back. Quarterback Peyton Manning retired, and his backup, Brock Osweiler, left for the Houston Texans. That left the Broncos with Trevor Siemian, a seventh-round draft pick in 2015, to start their title defense.

The Broncos finished this season 9-7 and didn’t reach the playoffs.

In his 10th season as an NFL head coach, Kubiak was 87-77. He spent 22 years with the Broncos, including nine as a quarterback from 1983-91 and 11 as offensive coordinator from 1995-2005. He also was an assistant coach when Denver won back-to-back Super Bowls from 1997-98.

“I’m not sure what my future holds, but I know that I’ll always consider myself a Bronco,” Kubiak said. “This team is in good hands with a lot of outstanding people, and I expect great things ahead for the Denver Broncos.”