× HPD: Intoxicated man passes out behind wheel with children in car

HOUSTON — A Galena Park man is behind bars Monday after officers found him passed out at the wheel with children in the car over the weekend, the Houston Police Department said.

Domingo Flores Jr, 37, was charged with child endangerment.

He was allegedly high on drugs and inebriated when he and the two children were found Friday, court documents said. Flores’ vehicle was sitting in a moving lane of traffic, the department said.

No bond has been set at this time, court documents said.

Flores was convicted of attempted aggravated assault of an officer in February 2002 and convicted of burglary of a building in May 2005.