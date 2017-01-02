Man killed in shooting at Studio Movie Grill in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Sunday night outside a movie theater in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was sitting in a vehicle with a second man in the parking lot of the Studio Movie Grill in the 8500 block of State Highway 6 when the two men were fired upon around 9:30 p.m. Investigators said both victims are 18 years old.

One man managed stumbled into the theater while the other was found inside the car when police arrived, deputies said.

Officers said one man was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. The second man was taken to Cypress-Fairbanks hospital where was later confirmed as dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found a silver 2009 Toyota Camry with blood inside the interior of the car, investigators said.

Homicide investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and no description of suspects or the motive has been determined, deputies said.