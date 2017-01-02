Monday Motivation: Fitness Resolution Idea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day. I already know most of you are going to pick a Fitness-related resolution, and your success depends on choosing a goal that's right for you!

Whether you're trying to build muscle or burn fat, incorporate strength training! Last week we said a possible resolution is to have one upper body day and one lower body day each week.

We did the upper body day together. Now we can't skip leg day! Finish that last sip of coffee and join me!

Perform each of the following exercises for one minute each.

1- Step Ups

2- Side steps

3- Glute Bridges

4- Wall Sits

Rest one minute and repeat that circuit for a total of three to five times. Make it a happy, healthy day!

