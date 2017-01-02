Severe weather passing through Houston area

HOUSTON — Most of the Houston area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Monday morning due to strong thunderstorms moving through. Although the warning has been lifted, residents in the impacted areas are strongly advised to remain vigilant while traveling the roadways..

Impacted areas include:

Harris County

Northwestern Liberty County

Southeastern Walker County

San Jacinto County

Southeastern Waller County

Northwestern Galveston County

Montgomery County

North central Brazoria County

Polk County

Northern Fort Bend County

Central Trinity County

Houston TranStar said the following roads are experiencing high water:

IH-610 East Loop northbound at IH-10 East (Lanes Affected: Exit Ramp)

The potential impacts from this storm are strong winds and damaging hail.

Residents in this area are urged to seek shelter immediately in an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor of your home and wait for the storm to pass. Heavy rains are also threatening to impact the area, so please do not drive into areas where water covers the road.

Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.