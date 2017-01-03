× SUV plows into bus stop, leaving seven in serious condition

SOUTHWEST HOUSTON — Seven people are lucky to be alive after an SUV crashes into a bus stop in southwest Houston.

This all happened around 10pm, Tuesday, on Richmond and Hillcroft.

Police say five people were inside the SUV when it lost control striking a Metro bush shelter with two people waiting inside.

All seven people are in serious condition.

Police believe the SUV may have been involved in an earlier incident at a gas station down the road.

Crews are working to get traffic signals up and working at Hillcroft and Richmond. Expect delays if this is in your morning commute.