× Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy: First social media feud of 2017

LOS ANGELES — It looks like a few celebs could benefit from giving up social media. Like Chris Brown, who’s found himself in another social media war of words over former girlfriend and model Karrueche Tran.

Soulja Boy claimed on Twitter that Brown called him trying to fight over Soulja liking a picture of Karrueche — he also left behind some heart-eye emojis.

And from there the Love and Hip Hop battle went to Instagram. Brown says its on— for charity!?!

In an Instagram video, Brown says, “For all my white fans and the parents out there looking at this and looking down on me, we going to fight for charity…we going to give all the money to the kids that need it so they can be successful.”

Where’s Karruechie in all this? She finally posted that the drama between the two is ridiculous and makes no sense.

For some people, social media is clearly a problem. For others, not at all. And for those in between, make sure you follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

If you’re going to indulge at least get the good stuff.