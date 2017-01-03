× Ford cancels Mexico plant, adding 700 American jobs and rolling out new Mustang hybrid

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – “If our companies want to leave, there are consequences,” President-elect Donald Trump said back on the campaign trail in early November.

Remember how Trump blasted Ford for planning to build a $1.6 Billion car plant in Mexico? It seems Ford has suddenly had a change of heart— and now the U.S. automaker plans to stay in Michigan, investing $700 million and adding 700 new jobs right here at home.

And it appears that Trump helped persuade the auto giant to stay put.

“It’s literally a vote of confidence around some of the pro-growth policies that he has been outlining,” Ford CEO Mark Fields said. “This business decision was done independently, but we did speak to the president-elect and the vice president-elect this morning.”

But Mexico’s president isn’t taking the news well.

“Ford’s decision harms Mexico, but also American consumers and shareholders because the company will lose competitiveness,”President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted in Spanish.

One of the ways Ford hopes to stay competitive is with its new Mustang hybrid that the company claim will still have all the power of a V8!

Ford hopes that going electric will give them an edge, especially now that the competition has a new selfie car.

Yep, Chrysler’s new concept all-electric mini-van of the future is self-driving with some high-tech features like voice and facial-recognition.

But it also is equipped with driver and passenger cameras for taking selfies.

Is this really where cars are going?!

What’s going to happen if everyone focuses on selfies rather than the road?

Ouch! We don’t even want to think about it!