Good Samaritan hit in face with hammer during $75K smash-and-grab at The Woodlands Mall

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A scary smash and grab turns into an assault! Now a manhunt is on to find two thieves who hit a jewelry store for $75,000 in the Woodlands Mall— and then hit a good Samaritan in the face with a hammer, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The thieves entered the Helzberg Diamonds store around 11 a.m. and one suspect spray-painted the store surveillance camera, the sheriff’s office said.

“While that was going on, the other male used a hammer to break one of the jewelry cases and began stealing merchandise out of it,” Capt. Bryan Carlisle said. “A good Samaritan coming up the escalator noticed what was going on, attempted to intervene, and in the process was struck in the face with a hammer.”

Deputies said the two robbers then got away in a red RAV-4 rental car, which was later found abandoned across the freeway from the mall.

“We had K-9 teams in, and unfortunately after a very long search they were unable to locate the suspects,” Carlisle said.

Authorities said the good Samaritan was taken to a hospital where he was able to give detectives more info, and they are hailing him as a real hero.

“There’s probably little doubt that his actions stopped these individuals from hitting the Zales store, which was immediately across from Helzberg,” Carlisle said.

Investigator said the two thieves face aggravated robbery charges. The sheriff’s office also said officers later recovered a cap that had false dreadlocks attacked to it to throw investigators off.

Now the search is on to find a couple of crooks on the run— and bring a different kind of hammer down on them!