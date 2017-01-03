× Help find little girl’s service dog, gone missing in Galleria area

GALLERIA AREA — Have you seen Prancer? There’s a desperate search for a little girl’s service dog who went missing near the Galleria, over the weekend.

Not only is she the little girl’s best friend, Prancer watches the little girl sleep and protects her from seizures.

Prancer went missing near the intersection of Sage and Westhemier, on Friday.

She doesn’t have a collar but is micro-chipped.

If you see this lost pup contact Kimberly at: 281-435-5848.