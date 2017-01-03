× HPD: Two armed men wanted in robbery at Katz Boutique

HOUSTON – Investigators need the public’s help identifying two gunmen who robbed a boutique Christmas Eve and shot a employee, the Houston Police Department said.

It all happened around 2 a.m at Katz Boutique in the 1400 block of Eastex Freeway when two masked men entered the adult store and demanded money, authorities said.

The robbers then entered the booth area where the cash registers are located and shot a female employee in the back, police said.

The men stole a cash register and a safe from the business before leaving in an unknown direction, investigators said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700.