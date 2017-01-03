Jewelry thieves nab $6 million in gems in epic NYE heist, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Some people say timing is everything. This story just might prove the old adage.

As more than a million people packed into Times Square in New York, under the watchful eye of 7,000 police officers, just a few blocks away jewelry thieves were pulling off a multi-million dollar heist just as the big ball dropped.

Call that the ultimate diversion! The New York tradition was the perfect cover for three crooks armed with a hammer and a crowbar to break into the offices of a high-end jewelry designer, investigators said.

They timed it just right. At precisely 12:01 a.m. surveillance video shows the suspects breaking into the offices of Gregg Ruth. His website shows some of his rings sell for as much as $62,000.

Officers said there was no sign of forced entry in the safe doors, which allowed the dudes to just help themselves to handfuls of loot before escaping down the fire stairs with an estimated $6 million dollars in jewels.

Police resolve to track down the masterminds behind the epic New Year Eve heist. They hope the surveillance video helps.

While America watched singer Mariah Carey unable to get away with an on-air misfortune, these thieves got away with a REAL fortune.