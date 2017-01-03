Little girl’s service dog missing from Galleria area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Have you seen Prancer? No, not the reindeer.

Prancer is a little Houston girl's service dog, and she's gone missing!

Sophia Eden, 10, is asking for your help finding her.

Prancer is an 8 year old Jack Russell Terrier, and due to an allergy, she is not wearing a collar. But, the family said she is micro-chipped.

Sophia and Prancer sleep together, and the dog alerts the child's family when she's about to have a seizure.

“Sophia tends to get into these very deep sleeps, where then she’ll start to seize," mother Kimberly Beller said. "Prancer’s job is to bark as loud as possible to wake everybody up."

The dog escaped from an apartment in the Galleria area Friday night, and was last seen near Sage and Westheimer roads.

“God blesses people with God-blessed people when people are blessed by God and they help others, that’s an amazing thing. God blesses people with God-blessesd people, so please help us find our dog. Thank you," Sophia said.

Holiday fireworks can cause terrified dogs to bolt from their houses, causing even street savvy dogs lose their way.

If you happen to spot Prancer, please do not chase her. Call or text Kimberly at (281) 435-5848.

And let's all hope for a safe return home for Prancer!