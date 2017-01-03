× Must Watch: Driver does donuts in the middle of the North Fwy, bringing traffic to stop

HOUSTON — It’s the video everyone is talking about in the New Year, a driver does donuts in the middle of the North Freeway bringing traffic to a standstill.

Check it out….

Other drivers captured this white SUV pinning in circles on the North Freeway, late New Year’s Day.

Witnesses say the driver, believed to be drunk, had hit the highway wall, smashing the front end.

Instead of stopping they hit the gas. They finally stopped when their four tires blew out.

Fortunately, no one was hurt,

As for the driver, we still don’t know who they are.