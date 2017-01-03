Singer Kim Burrell faces backlash for controversial sermon, loses spot on ‘Ellen Show’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Gospel singer Kim Burrell has come under fire after giving a controversial sermon on the subject of homosexuality, which later went viral social media platforms.

Burrell founded the Love and Liberty Fellowship Church International, which is a non-denominational Christian organization based in Houston.

"I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature," Burrell said in the video. "That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion. It has deceived many men and women, and it's caused us pain on the body of Christ."

According to People Magazine, Burrell posted a response to the backlash on Facebook Live.

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood,” she said in the livestream. “I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay...I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N and whatever else falls in the sin was preached.”

In a firestorm of public remarks from celebrities, many were dissatisfied with her message and her subsequent apology.

The latest push back has also come in the form of a canceled appearance on The Ellen Show later this week. Ellen DeGeneres confirmed the cancellation on Twitter. Burrell and Pharrell Williams were set to bring down the house with their duet "I See a Victory" from the film "Hidden Figures."

[https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow/status/816356807857684480]

Several celebrities have taken to social media to voice their outrage over Burrell's sermon.

[https://twitter.com/Pharrell/status/815268588340867073]

Janelle Monae, who stars in "Hidden Figures" and collaborated with the singer on the movie's soundtrack, also shared feeling about Burrell's comments.

[https://www.instagram.com/p/BOtFCavgE7B/]