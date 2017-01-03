× Touchdown! Local pee wee football team raising money for trip to national championship tournament

HITCHCOCK, Texas — While the Super Bowl is coming to Houston in about a month, local youngsters have a chance to play in their own big game. But they need help from the community.

The Hitchcock Red Raider Youth Football Freshmen team is comprised of 5 and 6-year-olds from Galveston County. They finished their season with a perfect 11-0 record and were ranked the second best in Texas.

That success earned them an invite to this Saturday’s BCS National Championship Tournament of Champions in Orlando. The team has been raising funds for the last month, but with the clock expiring on a decision to go, they’re hoping to connect with a Hail Mary! The team’s organizers need about $3,000 more to cover the costs of the trip. If not, they’ll have to settle for a regional tournament next weekend in Louisiana.

To donate, click here.