7 arrested after IHOP robbery in north Harris County

HOUSTON — Seven suspects were taken into custody early Wednesday after allegedly terrorizing customers and employees at an IHOP restaurant in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the suspects, who were riding in an SUV, arrived at the IHOP on Cypress Station and FM 1960 around 12:30 a.m. Several of the suspects stormed inside, and held employees and customers at gunpoint.

Deputies arrived to the scene as the suspects were fleeing, and a chase began. The suspects drove into a yard, then all bailed out of the vehicle and took off running, but deputies were hot on their tails.

Deputies were able to catch up with all seven of them with the help of a K-9 team and a helicopter.

In the end, two women and five men were taken into custody. Two of the suspects were juveniles.