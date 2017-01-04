× Donuts and Diabetes: Most kids overload on sugar at breakfast, study says

LONDON — Parents, your children are too sweet! Literally!

A Public Health England report is trending that says children eat half their daily allowance of sugar at the breakfast table.

And if you think it’s only a problem across the pond, think again.

“The children I see in my office, the parents that come in to talk to me. I’d say about 99 percent of them are consuming high sugar breakfasts,” says Stephanie Ouellette, a registered dietitian with SO Nutrition LLC.

But sugar makes food taste so good, why is it so bad?

“The risk for developing obesity at a young age has risen dramatically over the past 10 years, also their risk for developing diabetes and heart disease, adult diseases are actually more prevalent in children,” Ouellette explained.

It’s hard to escape sugar filled mornings, but it’s doable.

The science nerds over at Public Health England are even encouraging parents to download the “Be Smart Food App” so they can scan bar codes in the grocery aisle and make better decisions for their kids!

If it truly is the most important meal of the day, perhaps its time to go beyond simply making sure they do eat breakfast, but making sure that breakfast isn’t putting them at risk.