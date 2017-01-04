George Clooney expecting twins at age 55

LOS ANGELES — Never say never! We’re looking at you, George Clooney! The actor used to say no to love, then changed his mind.

Then he said no to marriage, but got hitched to attorney Amal Alamuddin in 2014.

So, what’s next for the one-time committed bachelor? How about fatherhood.

That’s right! Reports say the power couple’s family is expanding — big time. The Clooneys are reportedly expecting twins!

Mom-to-be is 38 years old and the first-time dad is 55. Raising his pot-bellied pig Max several years ago doesn’t count.

On Tuesday, we told you about 50-year-old diva Janet Jackson giving birth to a baby boy. You may also remember, former late-night talk show host David Letterman became a dad at 55. Now Clooney?

Makes you wonder whether becoming parents late in life is just the latest celebrity trend.