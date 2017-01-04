× HPD: Hit-and-run victim’s body found hours after car removed

HOUSTON — Officers are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one man dead along the Gulf Freeway Tuesday morning, the Houston Police Department said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. when a passerby found the man’s body in a grassy area on the 3700 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Investigators believe the man was stuck overnight after he pulled over to pick up a lost load from his truck.

When tow truckers arrived at 5:30 a.m. to remove the truck they believed was abandoned, they did not notice the victim’s body.

At this time there are no witnesses or suspects, officers said.

The identify of the victim is pending verification.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD hit-and-run unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.