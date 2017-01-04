JJ Watt delivers jersey to injured boy at Memorial Hermann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's no secret that JJ Watt is the hero of Houston Texans fans. But this week the defensive end is coming to the rescue for a very special young fan.

Eight year-old Noah Fulmer is recovering from surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital after breaking both his legs New Year's Eve in a car crash on Matagorda Beach.

Noah is a huge JJ Watt fan, and EMTs had to cut him out of the Watt jersey he was wearing during the crash.

Enter No. 99 himself. J.J. paid Noah a visit in the hospital Tuesday to hand deliver a few new jerseys for the fanboy, including one that belongs to Watt himself. Watt even gave the boy some words of encouragement, telling Noah that he had several surgeries in the past year too.

Noah has a long recovery ahead, likely needing more surgeries. A GoFundMe account has been setup to help with expenses. But as far as the family is concerned, they've already received a priceless gift.