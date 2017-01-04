Local pee wee football team raises enough for National Championship tournament in Orlando

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HITCHCOCK, Texas — Wanna play in the Super Bowl?

Well, thanks to some generous Newsfix viewers, the Hitchcock Red Raider Youth Football Freshmen team is going to their own pee-wee version of the big game— the National Tournament of Champions this weekend in Florida!

"Well, first of all, I want to say thanks to CW39 Houston for putting us out there, giving us a chance to, you know, let the Houston area see us," Hitchcock Red Raiders Head Coach Chris Chambers said.

We first told you on Tuesday how the Hitchcock Freshmen team won an automatic bid to play in the big game in Orlando after completing a perfect season of 11 - 0, with six shutouts!

But the team could not afford the $3,000 cost to make the thousand-mile trip to the National Tournament game.

That was until the community started chipping in!

"The response we got was tremendous," Chambers told us. "And we started receiving money on our GoFundMe account."

The team still needs all the help they can get, but these little tykes are excited!

"Right now, everybody's really excited," Chambers said. "All the kids are excited. I don't really think they really understand what's going on, they're 5 or 6 years old."

This marks the first time that a 6-U team from Hitchcock has been able to compete on the national stage.

And of course, this little team is packed with talent.

Yep, and now the coach hopes his team can bring home a national championship to Hitchcock.

But no matter what, Chambers knows his players have already won the memory of a lifetime.

Way to go, Red Raiders!

Now, go get one more win!