× Mayor Turner chimes in on battle between White Oak Music Hall, surrounding neighborhood

HOUSTON — The fight continues, and it’s getting louder.

White Oak Music Hall is quickly becoming a staple in the Bayou City’s growing music scene, and some local residents aren’t having it.

Neighbors of the music hall have banded together to keep bands from jamming out.

First with an amplified music restraining order, but after the court refused to extend the order last month, the angry neighbors headed to Houston City Hall, to voice their concerns to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The owners of the venue also showed up to defend their business, and state their piece, and Turner agreed to look into the issue.

“It is like two neighbors that are living in the same neighborhood next door to one another,” the mayor said. “I don’t have the power to make one neighbor leave, unless they are violating the rules of the agreement and we certainly will always take a look at those.”

And like most neighborly disputes, it’s all about compromise.

So let’s hope they can come to some type of musical harmony!