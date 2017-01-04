NAACP puts pressure on Spring Branch ISD after school defaced with racist slurs, symbols

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Students at Memorial High School were welcomed back to classes Wednesday morning with racial slurs and symbols spray painted throughout the campus.

The Houston branch of the NAACP held a press conference to demanding a plan of action from the Spring Branch Independent School District.

"We absolutely condemn what has happened at Memorial High School," Vice-President Dallas Jones said. "As the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. It is our expectation that you will investigate it. Our expectation you will handle it in a proper manner, and it is our expectation that you will continue to do so beyond this day."