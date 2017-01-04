× Officers use bean bag gun to stop ‘delusional’ man in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man, who investigators believe suffers from delusions, was subdued by offices after causing a scene Tuesday morning in Downtown, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the man was brandishing a knife and acting erratically around 6 a.m. near Fannin and Rusks streets. He told officers he wanted to die, police said.

Because he allegedly refused to put the knife down, police officers shot him with a bean bag gun. He fell to the ground but continued to act out and wave his knife, the department said.

The officers tased the suspect, and he was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, officers said.

HPD said he was not harmed.