× Video shows men involved in brawl at gas station short while before SUV crashes into bus stop, injuring 7

HOUSTON — Seven people were injured Monday night when an SUV crashed into a bus stop in southwest Houston, just moments after people riding in the the vehicle were allegedly involved in a five-man brawl at a nearby gas station, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said a fight erupted at a Chevron gas station near Dunvale Road and Richmond Avenue. Newfix reached out to the station for surveillance video of the incident, which a time stamp suggests went down around 10 p.m.

The fight started out as a one-on-one until three more men decided to join in the brawl. The video shows all four men wailing on a man wearing a white shirt and shoes — slamming him to the ground — then continuing to punch and kick the man as he’s down.

Meanwhile, other gas station patrons appear to be watching nervously. One bystander gets into his car and drives off.

Once the fight was over, the surveillance shows four of the men jumping into a white SUV and leaving the gas station with a second SUV following behind.

Minutes later, HPD investigators believe one of the SUVs smashed into a METRO bus shelter at Richmond and Hillcroft avenues — mere blocks from the station.

HPD said five people were inside the SUV when it lost control and struck the bus stop with two people waiting inside.

All seven people were listed in serious condition.