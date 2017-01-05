30 day countdown begins! Super Bowl LI coming to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The race to Super Bowl LI is on in H-town. It's the 30-day mark and counting before the streets are packed with millions of A-listers and football fans, all here for that one of a kind Super Bowl experience, which Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is definitely ready for.

Security at the big game is numero uno on the list of concerns.

Big agencies like — Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security and the FBI — hit the gridiron to address safety issues and what can the Bayou City do to block human trafficking when the Super Bowl is the ”Super Bowl” of human trafficking in America.

Discovery Green's nowhere close to the red zone, as of yet. But Newsfix did find some eager fans admiring some very noticeable roman numerals. Businesses across the street from NRG stadium like Poparazzi's popcorn say they can't wait to get into the end zone and then some.

So if you're keeping score, and we know you are, super flare just 30 days out...check, minus.

Security, check!

And a city ready for the best party ever — check plus!