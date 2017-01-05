× Driver abandons pickup truck, flees after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the suspect who fled after striking and killing a pedestrian who was trying to cross the Gulf Freeway.

Police said a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was speeding in the 7200 block of the Gulf Freeway around 11 p.m. Wednesday when it hit a man who was attempting to cross the main lanes.

The driver of the truck kept going, but ditched it a short distance away. Police said the airbags of the truck had been deployed, but no one was found inside.

Police are now searching for the owner of the truck.