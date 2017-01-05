HOUSTON — Unless you've been avoiding social media altogether, chances are your feeds have been flooded with the latest Hip Hop beef. The escalating drama between rappers Chris Brown and Soulja Boy first started over a liked picture of Brown's ex girlfriend Karrueche Tran. From there things have gone from crazy to flat out insane. Try and keep up as JJ Simmons and KG Smooth breakdown all the details.
EAR CANDY: Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy
-
Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy: First social media feud of 2017
-
Boy finds special Christmas gift at father’s gravesite
-
Formerly conjoined 14-month-old twins see each other for first time
-
Indiana teen protecting siblings from intruder accidentally shoots himself, little sister
-
Scientists find the first fossilized dinosaur brain – but what took so long?
-
-
Dallas family’s tragic loss leads to life-saving gift
-
Third body found on South Carolina property where woman was rescued, investigators say
-
HPD: 10-year-old boy packing heat in backpack, shoots his father during ride to school
-
Missing Brookshire mother, 3 children found safe
-
11-year-old girl abducted, sexually assaulted while waiting for school bus in North Carolina
-
-
Here’s the full text of Donald Trump’s victory speech
-
Rockets player apologizes after vandalizing Great Wall of China with his autograph
-
Girl spots discarded winning lottery scratcher, spends money on Thanksgiving for those in need