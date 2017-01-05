× HPD: Woman arrested after house with 5 kids inside catches fire in Gulf Gate area

HOUSTON — A house fire that threatened the lives of several children Thursday morning may have been intentional, the Houston Fire Department said.

Houston police arrested Jennifer Viscarra after firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a home on Cumberland Street at Carrolton Street, the department said. Investigators said the people living inside the home, including five children, where safely outside when crews arrived.

The fire and damage were contained to one room of the house, firefighters said.

The Houston Police Department said no charges have been filed as of yet, but investigators suspect Viscarra could be charged with arson.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire is being investigated.