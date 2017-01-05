× Kim Burrell loses TSU radio show as backlash for anti-LGBT sermon builds

HOUSTON — Gospel singer Kim Burrell has another cancellation and this time it’s a permanent one.

Texas Southern University’s radio station KTSU yanked her weekly radio show off of its airwaves in response to her now-viral anti-LGBT sermon.

Earlier this week Burrell had an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” canceled for the same reason.

She was supposed to appear with Pharrell Williams to promote their song “I See a Victory,” from the soundtrack to the movie “Hidden Figures.” Instead, Pharrell flew solo and didn’t shy away from talking about the controversy.

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017,” said Pharrell during his appearance.

At the same time many see her sermon as discriminating against gay individuals. Once again Pharrell gave some perspective. “Whenever you hear some sort of hate speech and you feel like it doesn’t necessarily pertain to you because you may not have anything to do with that all you gotta do is put the word ‘black’ in that sentence, or put ‘gay’ in that sentence, or put ‘transgender’ in that sentence, or put ‘white’ in that sentence and all of a sudden it starts to make sense to you.”

Maybe there’s a life lesson we can take from Pharrell.

Stop worrying about how other people live their lives and focus on your own happiness.