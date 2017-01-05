US intelligence officials go before Congress; blame Russian government for election hack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Talk about a political hack!

According to U.S. intelligence officials testifying before Congress Thursday, Russia definitely did hack the U.S. Presidential Election.

"They did not change any vote tallies or anything of that sort," Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified.

But officials said the Russians were meddling in U.S. politics.

"There's still much we do not know, but Russia's involvement in these intrusions is...not appear to be in any doubt," Sen. Jack Reed, R-R.I, said.

Intel leaders say they will even release the Russians' motive for the meddling in a report next week.

But some Republican leaders see Thursday's testimony as an attack against President-elect Donald Trump.

"There are attempts on the left to try and de-legitimize this election. That's just bogus," House Speaker Paul Ryan said. "He won fair and square. He won clearly and convincingly. Russia didn't tell Hillary Clinton not to go to Wisconsin or Michigan. They didn't put the server in her basement or put the stuff on Anthony Wiener's laptop. "

Yet, other Republicans side with the intelligence findings.

"Putin's up to no good, and he better be stopped," South Carolina's Sen. Lindsey Graham insisted.

Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly planning to revamp the CIA his way...according to The Wall Street Journal.

Reports claim Trump feels some intelligence agencies have become "too politicized."

But incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer totally denies these reports.

And even Trump himself tweeted, "The media lies to make it look like I am against "Intelligence" when in fact I am a big fan!"

Who knew?

So, calling all spies— get ready for Fan Day at the CIA!