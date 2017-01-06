× Deputies: Man fatally stabs wife while teen sons at home in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death, while his children were just feet away, after the couple got into an argument Thursday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 22400 block of Coriander Dr. around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a 52-year-old woman dead from multiple stab wounds.

Her husband, Rene Jaime, allegedly told deputies the two got into an argument, which led to a fight and him stabbing her. The couple’s sons, ages 15 and 13, were in another room.

Jaime, also 52 years old, was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with murder.