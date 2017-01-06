HOUSTON -- It’s a new year, but films from 2016 are still creeping into theaters. Iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s Silence opens this week, starring Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson. Dustin Chase reviews that awards contender plus another Neeson release, A Monster Calls, a unique fantasy tale that deals with cancer in the most surprising ways. Underworld Blood Wars is the first real film of 2017 this week, but why won’t the studio let critics see it? Plus, The Golden Globe Awards are this weekend and Dustin is predicting all the major categories.
Flix Fix: Dustin gives take on Silence, A Monster Calls, Underworld Blood Wars and Golden Globe predictions
