× Freezing temperatures, cold winds in Houston throughout weekend

HOUSTON — Houston residents can expect freezing conditions through Friday and until Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Cold weather can pose a danger to the health and safety of Houston residents and proper care should be taken to reduce exposure to these conditions, the NWS said.

Of course, every one is encouraged to use extra precaution when driving on roads and highways. The city also recommends individuals take steps to protect their pipes and plants in anticipation of the coldest temperatures so far this year.

Whenever cold weather occurs, residents should remember to protect the four Ps: people, pets, pipes and plants.

Here’s how:

People

Dress in warm, layered clothing, including gloves, a coat, and a hat when you are outside.

Never leave children or the elderly in vehicles during cold weather, as they can act as refrigerators and expose anyone inside to sub-freezing temperatures.

Never use a generator, grill, camp-stove, or any gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning device to heat your home (or any enclosed area). These devices can generate carbon monoxide, which can’t be seen or smelled, but is deadly. (Check out these heating safety tips from the Houston Fire Department)

Pets

Protect your pets by ensuring that they have a warm, safe place to sleep. The best place for a pet to sleep is in a heated environment.

Do not shave your dog down to the skin in winter, as a longer coat will provide more warmth.

Never leave your animal in a car during cold weather. Cars can act as refrigerators in the winter, holding in the cold and causing animals to freeze to death.

For more cold-weather tips for pets, visit the page in the following link from the ASPCA: http://www.aspca.org/pet-care/pet-care-tips/cold-weather-tips.aspx

Pipes

While generally, pipes don’t freeze until temperatures hit the mid 20s, its important to make sure you’re prepared and have proper insulation ready to go.

During cold weather, pipes may freeze and rupture, causing water leaks and damage to your home. Protect your home by opening the cabinets under kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow air from your home’s heater to warm the pipes under the sink. Let faucets drip – as moving water freezes more slowly than still water.

Insulate outdoor faucets and pipes with insulation or newspaper, and be sure to disconnect and drain hoses from outdoor spigots.

Plants