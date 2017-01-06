Gang of vultures claim Navasota power station, cutting neighborhood’s power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAVASOTA, Texas - It seems the good people of Navasota got nothing but birds on the brain lately. Vultures have taken over an Entergy power station, leaving many residents in the dark.

The road kill scavengers are protected under federal law.

Bet you didn't know that. Leaving the power supplier with only one option: getting the birds to get out of town.

They've tried many things to get rid of them but nothing seems to work. We suggested piling up some highway carcass cuisine in another location, but Entergy said that would only be a temporary fix.

Entergy officials said they're working with customers to make sure the power stays on especially in this cold weather.

Just hope the birds don't, you know, retaliate.