Houston area man gains unexpected fame through Etch-A-Sketch designs

HOUSTON -- Maximillian "Maxx" Marin never thought that his hobby would have turned him into an Internet sensation. His talents and gifts at what some would consider artistic "child's play" has gained him national attention.

An Etch-A-Sketch may be nothing more than a flat gray screen in a red plastic frame for many of us, but Marin has managed to turn this tricky device into the source of many works of art.

"I picked up the Etch-A-Sketch when I was a kid once. Something that I always wanted, but never really got around to getting. Years later I was an adult and at the store with my mother, and I saw one at checkout and I decided to just grab it. It was only a few bucks, and at first I wasn't very good at it," he said.

With practice, he became quite a pro, but to his disappointment, he lost many of his designs -- or so he thought.

"When I first started it was years ago and I lost all my photos through moving and losing my cellphone. Then when I went to go visit my mother at work and I saw in her office she had pictures that she had printed up from the Internet, but it was my Etch-A-Sketch work," he said.

Marin's mom told him that she used the art to liven up her office. He took some of it, and posted it to the Internet, not really knowing what to expect.

"I had posted the pictures at night, probably around 11. I didn't think it was going to get many views, and when I had woke up in the morning, it went from like 20 likes to over 5,000," he said.

And the likes kept growing, and growing, and growing.....

Then the phone began to ring and the messages poured in. Marin saw that people, and the media, all over the world were inquiring about his work; something that makes him very proud.

Talent, some have a little bit.. some have a lot! And for others, it's all a work of art!