Identical twins training Chris Brown for match against Soulja Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — If you're a fan of the 'gram, a certain social media beef is taking over your 2017 feed. Hip-hop artist Chris Brown and rapper Soulja Boy's infamous Instagram feud is allegedly set to hit the boxing ring in March in a pay-per-view match.

Floyd Mayweather is doing what he can to help Soulja Boy with his lanky frame. But, Breezy is getting training from Houston's own Charlo Twins.

The Houston professional boxers, Jermell and Jermall Charlo, are making history as the first identical twins to win world titles in the same weight class.

On Friday, Newsfix spoke to brother Jermell Charlo and their older brother, Darelle Charlo.

The twins met Chris Brown via Instagram — hey, even friendship goes down in the DM!

They are currently working side by side with Brown on a sports clothing line.

Now, they want to help Breezy knock out the beef with Soulja.

"If it does take place, he'll be prepared and ready. Chris brown got them hands, man," Jermell Charlo said.

So if it does go down, Soulja boy better duck for cover, Brown is getting double the help.

As for their boxing career, what is the pair up to these days? Oh, just working on defending their WBC championship titles. . . no big deal.

Jermell describes the duo's success.

"You know that feeling of oh you guys made it? Yeah, that was that feeling. Still there's a lot more work to be done. But making history, nothing can take away from it," Jermell Charlo said.

Their oldest brother, Darelle said watching the twins reach the top is a blessing.

"I mean just watching them boxing together in the living room and getting to see it like this now. It's amazing," Darelle Charlo said.

If you want to learn how to throw a punch, the Charlos Brother's Boxing Academy is where it's at.

"We're getting ready to throw big events at our Charlo Boxing Club here in Sugarland" says the twin.

And who knows, you might run into Chris Brown at their gym one day!