× Music instructor accused of aggravated child sexual assault in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A music instructor has been arrested following allegations he sexually assaulted a child in The Woodlands, the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office said.

Bernardo Placencia is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child. Investigators said the victim was younger than 14 years old.

The suspect was working at the School of Rock in the 30400 block of FM 2978 when the complaint was filed Nov. 3, the department said. Placencia was taken into custody Thursday night.

Placencia was giving private music lesson to the child, deputies said. The suspect had several students, and authorities are now concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone wishing to come forward with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Acosta at 936-538-3414.