× Obamas to host one final White House bash

(CNN) — Their East Room parties have been known to stretch into the wee hours of the morning, and on Friday, the Obamas plan to wrap up their term in similar fashion, hosting celebrities and friends for a final blowout.

“It’s something that they’ve done in the past and something I anticipate they’re going to do again tomorrow,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Thursday, confirming speculation about a major bash in the works for Friday night.

“Over the years, the President and first lady have on occasion — not frequently, but on occasion — they’ve hosted parties at the White House for their friends,” Earnest said. “And I anticipate this will be the last one that they have. They’ve got some packing to do.”

A source with knowledge of the Obamas’ party plans said the event will be celebrity-filled, including famous friends, supporters, and donors. The source expected the fete to stretch in the early morning hours.

A final guest list wasn’t known. But on Twitter, Chance the Rapper — who Obama has cited as one of his favorite artists — wrote he was “Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history.”

Other names, including Beyoncé and Jay Z, Usher, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Bradley Cooper, Paul McCartney and Eddie Vedder — all of whom have attended previous White House shindigs — are also said to be attending.

Obama told People magazine last month he was planning to host one “kind of a grown-up party” before he departs office.

The last major bash held in the White House: Obama’s 55th birthday party in August. Ellen DeGeneres, Samuel L. Jackson, Nick Jonas, Sarah Jessica Parker, and George Lucas were all in attendance — in addition to the aforementioned guests expected at Friday’s event.

In August, the White House made sure to specify the Obamas were paying for the event themselves.