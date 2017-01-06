× Sea World whale that killed three people dies

CNN — Tilikum, the killer whale involved in the deaths of three people, including SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010, has died, Sea World reported Friday. Tilikum was at the center of the 2013 CNN documentary “Blackfish.”

Sea World reported in March that the orca — estimated then to be 35 — may be dying.

