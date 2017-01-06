× South Carolina woman’s reaction to empty Walmart bread aisle goes viral

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman’s hilarious reaction to the empty shelves in a Walmart bread aisle is going viral.

The video, which was posted on Facebook Thursday, shows Nikki Smith sliding dramatically when she notices there is no bread.

She said the video is simply meant to bring humor to the situation.

“I just wanted to do something funny about how everyone reacts to the snow in South Carolina,” Smith told WHNS. “I went out to see if there was any bread and it was all gone. Not even any hot dog buns.”