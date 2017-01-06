UH student claims strange man flashed her at school’s main library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Campus police are investigating after student claims a stranger flashed her while she studied at the University of Houston.

The victim was sitting on the eighth floor of the MD Anderson Library around 12:25 p.m. when the man touched her butt while exposing himself, the University of Houston Police Department said.

The student left the area, taking the stairs.

Investigators said the alleged perpetrator had a faded hair cut with a medium hair on top. He's believed to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds with a medium build. Police said he is between 20-25 years old.