Video shows SUV narrowly missing patrons in restaurant crash

(CNN) — An elderly woman and her Jeep became unexpected guests of a restaurant in Fowlerville, Michigan. Kicking her daughter’s SUV into the wrong gear, the woman plowed through the Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant earlier this week, missing patrons by mere inches.

No one was injured in the dramatic incident, but the vehicle left behind a gaping hole in the restaurant’s front wall.

The 74-year-old driver, who has diabetes, began to feel shaky as she was driving, according to a police report. She decided to pull off of the highway to get something to eat with her daughter and two grandchildren who were in the car.

When they pulled into the parking lot of the restaurant, the driver told police that she moved her foot to hit the brakes, but accidentally pressed down on the accelerator.

“She just floored it, and she just went all the way inside the store,” Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant owner Sam Jishi told CNN. “Everybody got up and got out of the way as she came flying through.”

Luckily, none of the patrons and staff were injured. After police arrived on scene, they determined the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler told CNN.