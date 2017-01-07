× HPD investigates woman’s death in northeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating what police said appeared to be the suspicious death of a woman found at a northeast Houston apartment early Saturday morning.

At around 12:30, HPD responded to a welfare check at 3610 Cactus St. @ Linn where a woman was found with an injury to her head. After being worked on by paramedics, she was pronounced dead at around 2:15 a.m.

Two people that were in the home at the time of the death have been taken into custody for questioning.