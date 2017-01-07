Super Bowl selfie car-cake at Houston’s Bridal Extravaganza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Finding your soul mate isn`t easy...

But neither is planning a wedding... especially when it comes to the cake.

However, at the Houston Bridal Extravaganza Show, you can have your cake and eat it too, thanks to this Super Bowl selfie car-cake made by Houston celebrity baker Nadine Moon.

The faux Lambo features the logos of this year’s NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 51 emblem.

"It's a beautiful, huge cake... I didn't even realize it was a cake when I walked by!" said Taylor Jackowski.

So will any of these grooms be lucky enough to have a football themed cake on their big day?

"Yeah, we'll probably have a Texans-themed groom's cake" said groom Manu Medellil.

"He's a big Texans fan, and I don't wanna take all the reigns for the wedding, so I'm gonna give him a little bit... so I'll give him the groom's cake" explained his fiance, Vanessa Goussen.

"What groom wouldn't want a man style cake like this? NFL logos on here... bring some football into the wedding... it's ideal!" said Kyle Volstad.

The colossal confection took more than 200 hours to create.

"We've got about 600 pounds of dense butter cake, rice crispies, amaretto butter cream, and lots of white chocolate fondant to create this special Lamborghini” said Moon.

Now that`s enough to make any sports fan with a sweet tooth smile!