Texans advance to divisional round with win over Raiders

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans advance to the NFL playoffs second round with their 27-14 win over the Oakland Raiders. The Texans were able to erase the memories of last year’s disastrous 30-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a strong defensive performance. This was the first playoff win for Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

Brock Ostweiler was very effective in the first half when he threw for 146 yards and a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins. Houston led 20-7 at the break. Osweiler would add a one yard touchdown run in the second half to stretch the lead to 27-7.

The Raiders would finally eclipse 100 yards of offense in the fourth quarter as Connor Cook led Oakland to a touchdown capped by Andre Holmes TD reception which cut the lead to 27-14. Cook was making his first career start and overthrew Amari Cooper which led to his second interception of the game. Cook would end up throwing three on the day.

Lamar Miller had a rushed touchdown in the first half and was a workhorse on the day as he had 30 carries on the day.

Texans safety Quintin Demps missed a lot of action in the game after injuring his hamstring.

The Texans will travel to New England to take on the Patriots if the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but Houston will be Kansas City should the Dolphins prevail.