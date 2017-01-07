Who won at the Houston Film Critics Society 10th Annual Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The 10th Houston Film Critics Society Awards nominations were announced on December 12, 2016 and on Friday night, we found out who ended up becoming favorites for an Oscar.

La La Land had 11 nominations and picked up seven wins including Best Picture and Best Director for Damien Chazelle.

Hell or High Water picked up two awards including Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges.

Natalie Portman won Best Actress for her performance in Jackie, while Casey Affleck got the hardware for Best Actor in Manchester of the Sea.

Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Fences.

Now, we know who the front runners will be for the Academy Awards in February.